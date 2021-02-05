Video
‘Israeli aggression’

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

DAMASCUS, Feb 4: Syrian forces responded late on Wednesday to "Israeli aggression" in the south of the country, the state news agency said.
Israel launched missiles from the disputed Golan heights at around 11:00 pm (2100 GMT) and caused material damage, the SANA news agency reported, citing a military source.
"Our anti-air defences responded... and intercepted most of the enemy missiles," the source added.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the Israeli bombing targeted a position belonging to "the regime forces and where pro-Iranian militias are also present" in the southern Quneitra province.    -AFP


