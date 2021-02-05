Video
‘Driving evil out’

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

YANGON, Feb 4: Clanging cymbals and banging pots, Yangon residents unhappy with a putsch that ousted Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi have begun kicking up a nightly fracas to chase out "evil spirits" -- in this case, the military.
Suu Kyi and other top civilian leaders were detained in dawn raids on Monday.
The lightning coup brought a country on the path to democracy to a shuddering halt, returning the reins of power to the military who ruled Myanmar with an iron fist for nearly five decades.
The presence of soldiers, acute fears over Suu Kyi's safety in detention and concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have so far kept a lid on any mass demonstrations since the takeover.
But residents in the commercial capital of Yangon are resorting to an old tradition to express their displeasure -- making as much noise as possible.    -AFP


