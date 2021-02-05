

Melania didn’t ‘care,’ but Jill Biden wants to show she does

Where Donald Trump's ex-model wife cut a flashy but often distant figure, Jill Biden's appearance on a Zoom "virtual tea" party Wednesday with military spouses affirmed her image as a down-to-earth, traditional FLOTUS.

"It's hard for me to believe it's only been two weeks since the inauguration and already I've had so much to do," Jill Biden said.

As different to Melania Trump as her husband President Joe Biden is to Donald Trump, she drew on her own military roots and middle class American upbringing to connect with others on the video call.

"I learned my love of this country from my dad," Jill Biden, 69, said, recalling the ritual of accompanying her veteran father to a war memorial.

At a later event to support the National Cancer Institute, Biden again underlined her experience with the realities of ordinary life, as she recounted cancer taking the lives of her parents and then her son Beau at just 46 years old.

Melania Trump, who came from Slovenia to the United States as a young immigrant model and met Donald Trump, perhaps had a dramatic American story of her own.

But a private nature held her back from sharing it.

She rarely spoke at length in public and even less so in unscripted situations, unlike Jill Biden, an accomplished public speaker.

Instead, Melania Trump's extravagant clothing often got the real attention. -AFP





