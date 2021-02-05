Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Scores held in Nepal strike against parliament’s dissolution

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

KATHMANDU, Feb 4: At least 77 protesters, including a former minister, were arrested in Kathmandu on Thursday, police said, as a nationwide strike was staged over the dissolution of Nepal's parliament.
Tensions have been rising in the Himalayan nation since December when Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli dismissed the legislature and accused members of his Communist Party of being uncooperative.
Demonstrations have since swelled, with protesters and police clashing.
The nationwide general strike was called on behalf of a faction of the ruling Communist Party by former Maoist rebel leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who helped Oli come to power in 2018 but has since become a critic.
"The prime minister dissolved the parliament blocking our platform to protest against his unilateral decisions," Bishnu Rijal, a leader of the Communist Party, told AFP.
"We are compelled to [take] to the street to protest against his unconstitutional move."
Offices and business districts were shuttered across the country.
Police said the strikers caused a pile-up on Kathmandu's roads by blocking vehicles and streets.
At least 77 protesters were arrested in the capital for obstruction and vandalism, said police spokesman Basanta Bahadur Kunwar.
By the strike organiser's count, more than 100 people were detained.
Oli, who swept to power with a two-thirds majority, has called for new elections in April.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gulf ramps up virus measures
‘Israeli aggression’
‘Driving evil out’
Peter Ben Embarek (C), a food safety scientist
Melania didn’t ‘care,’ but Jill Biden wants to show she does
US calls for dialogue to resolve India’s farmers’ protests
Scores held in Nepal strike against parliament’s dissolution
China accuses BBC of slander over Uyghur issue


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft