Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:31 AM
Home Foreign News

China accuses BBC of slander over Uyghur issue

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BEIJING, Feb 4: China accused the BBC on Thursday of "slander" in its reporting on the question of its Muslim Uyghur minority.
Foreign Minister spokesman Wang Wenbin stated at a press conference that the British broadcaster continued to interviews with Zumrat Dawut and Adrian Zenz who made "unsubstantiated claims and fake reports about Xinjiang." Dawut, an Uyghur woman, told the BBC earlier that she was sterilized by force in China while Zenz is a scholar working for the Washington DC-based Victims of Communism foundation.
China has repeatedly denied the violation of human rights in Xinjiang as the United Kingdom and the United States continue to claim that Beijing has forced labor camps in Xinjiang.
Meanwhile,the United States has demanded "serious consequences" over reports of systematic rape and torture of women taking place inside China's camps for the Uighur Muslim minority.
The US state department said that it was "deeply disturbed" by the "atrocities". It was responding to a BBC article based on interviews with former detainees and a guard.
China's foreign ministry strongly denied the "false report".
The article detailed allegations of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture within the internment camps in China's Xinjiang region.    -Agency


