Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:31 AM
Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

ICC finds Ugandan LRA commander guilty of war crimes

KAMPALA, Feb 4: The International Criminal Court has convicted a Ugandan child soldier-turned-Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) commander of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The Netherlands-based court on Thursday found Dominic Ongwen, 45, guilty of 61 charges relating to crimes including murder, widespread rape, sexual enslavement, abducting children, torture and pillaging carried out in the early 2000s.
In a legal first, Ongwen, who was abducted by the LRA as a child, was also convicted by the tribunal in The Hague for the crime of forced pregnancy for atrocities committed against seven women.
Judges at the court said Ongwen had acted out of free will in committing the offences between 2002 and 2005.
"There exists no ground excluding Dominic Ongwen's criminal responsibility. His guilt has been established beyond any reasonable doubt," presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said as he read out the verdict.
Ongwen could now be imprisoned for life, though judges will address his sentencing at a later date.
His lawyers had asked for an acquittal, arguing he had suffered psychological damage as a result of being abducted as a child and was a "victim and not a victim and perpetrator at the same time".
Schmitt said that Ongwen's history could be considered at the sentencing stage of the trial.
But he made clear: "This case is about crimes committed by Dominic Ongwen as a fully responsible adult as a commander of the LRA in his mid-to late 20s".    -Agency


