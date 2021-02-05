72 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 4: A total of 72 people were detected positive for coronavirus in 24 hours till Thursday noon after testing 1,366 samples at eight Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 56 are from Chattogram city and 16 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases reached at 33,287 while sudden frequent rising trends again in daily infection rate in recent days here, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said yesterday.

Among the total 33,287 coronavirus infected persons, 26,005 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7,282 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.

A total of 31,023 coronavirus patients have, so far, been recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 93.19 in the district," Dr Rabbi said.

The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real-time PCR tests were found negative, he added.