A four-member delegation of British Council, Dhaka led by its Director







A four-member delegation of British Council, Dhaka led by its Director (Education) David Maynard called on University Grants Commission (UGC) member Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda at UGC headquarters in the capital on Wednesday. Other members of the delegation are Nushrat Jahan, Head of Education, Md Delower Hossain, Project Manager and Naveed Ferdous, Project Coordinator of the council. photo: observer