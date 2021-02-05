Video
All chars in Gaibandha to get electricity within May

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

GAIBANDHA, Feb 04: All the char areas in the district are going to get electricity connection within next May as Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) is putting its best efforts to erect as well as set up lines in the locality within the stipulated time frame.
General manager of Gaibandha Palli Bidyut Samity Md Pana said Kunderpara, Batikamari, Purba Pardiara Kuch Khali, Kharjani, Koraibari, Baze Chithulia, , Keranirchar, Shidhai, Baze Chithulia, Khamar Kamarjani, Pardiara Kharjani, Saperchar, Dewlabari, Dighal Kandi, Khatiamari, Bhajandanga, Kholabari,Parul, Pepulia, Bagbari, Baroikandi, Baze Fulchhari, Katlamari, Galna, Khanchapara, Khatiamari, Garamara and Taltala Bazaar char areas would be brought under electrification coverage.
The technical employees of Rahman Engineers and Associates, a consultation firm of the BREB, is also assisting the BREB to complete the works at chars timely, said project engineer of the firm Md Shahjahan Siraj.
A total of 9,500 poles have already been erected in the district and about 50 percent works have been finished while the rest works would be finished by May, he added.
Abdul Gafur, chairman of Fulchhari Union Parishad, said it has been possible to get electricity connection in the locality due to the cordial efforts of local lawmaker and also deputy speaker of the Jatiya Sangshad Advocate Fazley Rabbi Miah.
The char people thanked the lawmaker for taking outstanding initiatives to bring the chars under electricity facility aimed at changing their living standard and bringing them under the mainstream of development in the country.    -BSS


