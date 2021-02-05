40 houses gutted in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Feb 04: At least 40 houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at Purbo Rator village in Ranishankoil upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Abdur Rahim, chairman of Ranishankoil union, said the fire originated at the house of Pathanur while lighting a lamp for worship and it spread around soon.

On information, two firefighting units from Pirganj and Ranishankoil rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

Forty dwelling houses and valuables were gutted in the fire.

Meanwhile, UNO Sohel Sultan Julkar Nain Kabir and Upazila chairman Shahriar Azam Munna visited the spot.

They provided Tk 2,000, one blanket and food to the affected family members.





