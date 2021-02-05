Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Rangpur District Police launches Mujib Corner

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Feb 4: Rangpur District Police launched an exceptional Mujib Corner here on Wednesday night presenting rare pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his life-long struggles, sacrifices and true national history. Initiated by Superintendent of Police (SP) Biplob Kumar Sarker, globally celebrated photojournalist Pavel Rahman with his 'Akash Media Line' Team implemented setting up of the Mujib Corner inside the SP office in the metropolis.
The Mujib Corner was launched at a function arranged abiding by the health directives in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu to inform new generations about true national history, patriotism and ideology of Bangabandhu.
Divisional Commissioner Md. Abdul Wahhab Bhuiyan, Deputy IG for Rangpur Range of Bangladesh Police Devdas Bhattacharyya, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud, Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, DC Md. Asib Ahsan and SP Biplob Kumar Sarker with high officials and dignitaries launched the Mujib Corner by unveiling the plaque.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
72 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
A four-member delegation of British Council, Dhaka led by its Director
All chars in Gaibandha to get electricity within May
40 houses gutted in Thakurgaon
Rangpur District Police launches Mujib Corner
BFSA to perform lead role to ensure food safety: Food Minister
Cold wave hits poor hard in Kurigram
Cancer hospital foundation in Ctg to be laid today


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft