Rangpur District Police launches Mujib Corner

RANGPUR, Feb 4: Rangpur District Police launched an exceptional Mujib Corner here on Wednesday night presenting rare pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his life-long struggles, sacrifices and true national history. Initiated by Superintendent of Police (SP) Biplob Kumar Sarker, globally celebrated photojournalist Pavel Rahman with his 'Akash Media Line' Team implemented setting up of the Mujib Corner inside the SP office in the metropolis.

The Mujib Corner was launched at a function arranged abiding by the health directives in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu to inform new generations about true national history, patriotism and ideology of Bangabandhu.

Divisional Commissioner Md. Abdul Wahhab Bhuiyan, Deputy IG for Rangpur Range of Bangladesh Police Devdas Bhattacharyya, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud, Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, DC Md. Asib Ahsan and SP Biplob Kumar Sarker with high officials and dignitaries launched the Mujib Corner by unveiling the plaque.







