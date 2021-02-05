Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PSG sweep past Nimes

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

PARIS, FEB 4: Paris Saint-Germain shrugged off the absence of a suspended Neymar to beat basement side Nimes 3-0 in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, while crisis-hit rivals Marseille let slip a two-goal lead against Lens.
Angel di Maria pounced on a misplaced pass to steer PSG ahead on 17 minutes at the Parc des Princes, with Pablo Sarabia heading in a cross from the Argentine to double the advantage.
Thilo Kehrer rattled the crossbar at a corner before PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico, again filling in for the injured Keylor Navas, reacted sharply to tip over from Lamine Fomba.
Kylian Mbappe bagged a third for the hosts midway through the second half with a superb curling strike from 20 yards, his league-leading 15th goal of the season.
PSG surrendered top spot at the weekend following a shock 3-2 loss at Lorient, Mauricio Pochettino's first defeat since taking charge, and remain three points back of leaders Lille ahead of Sunday's trip to Marseille.
"It's a good reaction after the disappointment of the defeat at Lorient," said Pochettino. "The team created chances and controlled the match."
"We didn't play the two halves with the same intensity, the players perhaps had Sunday's game on their mind a bit," he added.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool stunned by Brighton as Man City move three points clear
PSG sweep past Nimes
Griezmann double inspires Barca cup comeback against Granada
Babar, Alam lift Pakistan after rain cuts short second Test
Cricket West Indies hoping  for Sri Lankan team to come
20 woman booters complete English Language course
DSCC begins Inter-Ward Sports Competition Feb 10
NZ defers fixtures one week


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft