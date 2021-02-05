DSCC begins Inter-Ward Sports Competition Feb 10

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is going to begin the first edition of Inter-Ward Sports Competition from the 10th of February at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.

A total of 63 football teams and 64 cricket teams from 75 wards of DSCC will take part in the month-long competition. The competition will be held in the knockout system.

The sporting events including football and cricket will be played at 13 different venues.

The football venues are Brothers Union Club Ground, Dhaka University Gymnasium, Bashabo Playground, Govt Laboratory School Ground, Kalabagan Krira Chakra Ground, Matuail Ground, Fazle Rabbi Hall Ground and Motijhee Govt Boys School Ground.

The cricket venues are Paltan Ground, Dhupkhola Ground, Dhaka University Gymnasium, Bashabo Playground, Bashabo Balur Math and Karim Jute Mills Ground.

The competition will wrap-up on the 15th of March at BNS.

The champions and runners-up teams will receive Taka 500,000 and Taka 300,000 correspondingly as cash prize.

The best sports persons of each event will be awarded Taka 20,000.

In this regard, a press conference was held at Nagar Bhaban, Fulbaria, Dhaka on Thursday. DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Bangladesh Football Federation President Kazi M Salahuddin along with city's ward representatives were present there.







