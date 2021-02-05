Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

DSCC begins Inter-Ward Sports Competition Feb 10

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Sports Reporter

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is going to begin the first edition of Inter-Ward Sports Competition from the 10th of February at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
A total of 63 football teams and 64 cricket teams from 75 wards of DSCC will take part in the month-long competition. The competition will be held in the knockout system.
The sporting events including football and cricket will be played at 13 different venues.
The football venues are Brothers Union Club Ground, Dhaka University Gymnasium, Bashabo Playground, Govt Laboratory School Ground, Kalabagan Krira Chakra Ground, Matuail Ground, Fazle Rabbi Hall Ground and Motijhee Govt Boys School Ground.
The cricket venues are Paltan Ground, Dhupkhola Ground, Dhaka University Gymnasium, Bashabo Playground, Bashabo Balur Math and Karim Jute Mills Ground.
The competition will wrap-up on the 15th of March at BNS.
The champions and runners-up teams will receive Taka 500,000 and Taka 300,000 correspondingly as cash prize.
The best sports persons of each event will be awarded Taka 20,000.
In this regard, a press conference was held at Nagar Bhaban, Fulbaria, Dhaka on Thursday. DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Bangladesh Football Federation President Kazi M Salahuddin along with city's ward representatives were present there.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool stunned by Brighton as Man City move three points clear
PSG sweep past Nimes
Griezmann double inspires Barca cup comeback against Granada
Babar, Alam lift Pakistan after rain cuts short second Test
Cricket West Indies hoping  for Sri Lankan team to come
20 woman booters complete English Language course
DSCC begins Inter-Ward Sports Competition Feb 10
NZ defers fixtures one week


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft