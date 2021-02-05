Video
Bangladesh\'s tour to New Zealand 2021

NZ defers fixtures one week

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's tour to New Zealand 2021Bangladesh Cricket Team's tour to New Zealand 2021 has deferred one week amidst Covid-19 concerns. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) published revised itinerary on Thursday.
The changes in the fixtures were made due to challenges in the current Covid-19 environment and the need to allow visiting sides adequate preparation for international commitments, says the official media release of NZC.
Tigers are due in New Zealand to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals against the hosts with all the matches taking place at different venues. The tour was originally scheduled to kick off with ODI match on March 13 at Dunedin while the following match were supposed to be hosted by the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 17. The ultimate 50-over game of the tour was to be held on March 20 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.
The T20i series was slated for commencing at the interval of two days on March 23. The next two 20-over a side games were planned to be staged on March 26 and 28 respectively. McLean Park, Napier alongside Eden Park, Auckland and Seddon Park, Hamilton are to host the T20 matches.
According to the new schedule, the venues remained same the fixtures were altered by one week. The ODI series will kick start on March 20. The following matches will take place on March 23 and 26 respectively. The 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1correspondingly.
The media statement explained the reason in detail. It mentioned, "To accommodate the necessary logistics, the Bangladesh tour will now begin seven days later than initially scheduled, following a five-day training camp at Queenstown, with matches to be played at the venues first planned, but on different dates."
Bangladesh made their last visit in New Zealand in 2019 and returned home without playing the last Test of the tour after deadliest Christchurch mosque massacres on March 15 in 2019. A white supremacist gunman killed 51 Muslim at two mosques at the gazing spots of Tigers.


