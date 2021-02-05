Police-Rahmatganj match finishes goalless

The Thursday-match of Bangladesh Premier League between Bangladesh Police Football Club and Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society was finished goalless.

Both the opponents had equal opportunities to won the day's only match at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka yet they had to share points at the end of the match owing to failures to exploit the chances.

Police certainly had a good opportunity to open the net in the 45th minute. From the right side, striker MS Babul provided the ball to Ivory Cost midfielder Fredric Pooda near the small box and the foreigner too took the shot which unfortunately flew a few inches left by the sidebar.

Police team missed another chance in the injury time of the first half. Kyrgyzstan midfielder, from the upper left flank, curved the ball towards Ivory Cost striker Ballo Famoussa inside the small box yet he failed to place it home.

The Old Dhaka team too made a few chances but all those fell into oblivion in the long run. Rahmatganj's Ivory Cost striker Lorougnon Crist Remi was near to manage a lead for the team but his powerful shot bounced back from the crosspiece.

