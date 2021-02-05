Miraz's maiden Test ton hands Tigers' 355-run lead



Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz reacts after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the first cricket Test match against West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday. photo: AFP

Liton Das added four runs with his overnight's 34 while Shakib coloured his comeback with a fifty. He scored 68 runs before being cut down, who was unbeaten with 39 runs on day-1.

But the day was bright by Miraz's glow. Former Under-19 skipper of Bangladesh and the Player of the Tournament of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2015 came to bat at four and played his career best Test knock of 103 before being caught at long on as the last Bangladesh batsmen. His previous best Test innings was 68.

After Shakib's departure, he stood couple of important partnerships with tail-enders like Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan. Miraz and Shakib had a 67-run joint venture. Miraz and Taijul added 44 runs in the 8th wicket partnership while Miraz, Nayeem brace put in 57 runs at 9th wicket stand. Taijul gathered 18 runs and Nayeem scored 28. Mustafizur Rahman was unbeaten with three as Tigers' posted 430 runs on the board in their 1st innings before being wrapped-up. They resumed Thursday's game with overnight 242 for five ridding on the bat of Shadman Islam Onik (59).

Caribbean left arm orthodox Jomel Warrican hauled four wickets and his fellow turner Rakheem Cornwall picked two. Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and debutant Nkrumah Bonner shared one wicket each.

West Indies in reply, batted the 3rd session of the day and were at 75 for two before the game of the day being stumped. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite goes unbeaten with one short of a fifty and Bonner stays unbeaten with 17. John Campbell (3) and Shayne Moseley (2) were the two Caribbean batsmen to get out. Tigers pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman preyed both the visiting wickets.









Mehidy Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman star as Bangladesh ended day-2 of the Chattogram Test with 355 runs' lead against visiting West Indies on Thursday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium, Chattogram.Liton Das added four runs with his overnight's 34 while Shakib coloured his comeback with a fifty. He scored 68 runs before being cut down, who was unbeaten with 39 runs on day-1.But the day was bright by Miraz's glow. Former Under-19 skipper of Bangladesh and the Player of the Tournament of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2015 came to bat at four and played his career best Test knock of 103 before being caught at long on as the last Bangladesh batsmen. His previous best Test innings was 68.After Shakib's departure, he stood couple of important partnerships with tail-enders like Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan. Miraz and Shakib had a 67-run joint venture. Miraz and Taijul added 44 runs in the 8th wicket partnership while Miraz, Nayeem brace put in 57 runs at 9th wicket stand. Taijul gathered 18 runs and Nayeem scored 28. Mustafizur Rahman was unbeaten with three as Tigers' posted 430 runs on the board in their 1st innings before being wrapped-up. They resumed Thursday's game with overnight 242 for five ridding on the bat of Shadman Islam Onik (59).Caribbean left arm orthodox Jomel Warrican hauled four wickets and his fellow turner Rakheem Cornwall picked two. Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and debutant Nkrumah Bonner shared one wicket each.West Indies in reply, batted the 3rd session of the day and were at 75 for two before the game of the day being stumped. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite goes unbeaten with one short of a fifty and Bonner stays unbeaten with 17. John Campbell (3) and Shayne Moseley (2) were the two Caribbean batsmen to get out. Tigers pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman preyed both the visiting wickets.