Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:29 AM
Shakib's injury worsen, doubtful for rest part of Ctg Test

Shadman also injured

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday. photo: AFP

Tigers' all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and opener Shadman Islam Onik left ground due to respective injuries on Thursday afternoon and possibility to resume playing today is yet to be known. Both the stars are under observation.
Shakib sustained injury on January 25 during the last clash of Bangabandhu ODI and left the ground immediately and was kept under observation. After intensive medication the number one all-rounder becomes fit for action.
The southpaw however, got recovery from his thigh niggle couple of days before the ongoing Test and appeared in his 1st post-ban Test action. He scored 68 runs with the bat and delivered wicketless six overs to allow 16 runs. He started to feel discomfort with his old injury while delivering his 3rd over but the condition deteriorated after completing his 6th over and he left the ground with 12 overs to play on Thursday.
Shakib is the nucleus of four-fold spin attack of Bangladesh. Hosts might be in trouble if he became unavailable for the further part of the game.
Shadman conversely, sustained injury while he was fielding at silly point. A Nkrumah Bonner's shot hit straight at the ankle of Shadman, who later on left the wickets with the help of physio Julian Calefato.
Shadman scored 59 runs opening Bangladesh innings.






