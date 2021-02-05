Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit poor people

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Blankets and winter clothes have been distributed among cold-hit destitute people in three districts- Rajshahi, Thakurgaon and Bagerhat, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: Blankets were distributed among over 300 cold-hit poor people in the city on Wednesday.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit Awami League (AL) organised the distributed programme in Baganpara area under Ward No. 2 in the city in the afternoon.
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed the blankets among the cold-hit destitute people as chief guest.
Joint General Secretary of Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit AL Ahsanul Haque Pintu was present as special guest while Ward No. 2 Unit AL President Md Selim Raza presided over the programme.
THAKURGAON: Winter clothes were distributed among over 100 cold-hit destitute families in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Bangladesh Army Member Khazir Uddin alias Hasan distributed the warm clothes on Balubari KG School Field.
BAGERHAT: Blankets were distributed among 900 cold-hit poor people of nine wards in Mongla Municipality of the district on Monday.
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khaleque handed over the blankets among the destitute people on the Awamil League Mongla Upazila Unit office premises.
Upazila Chairman Abu Taher Hawlader and Municipal Mayor Sheikh A Rahman, among others, were present during the distribution.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit poor people
A seminar on food security was held in Begumganj Upazila Complex
Owners of acquired lands get compensation in Feni
Woman jailed in rape case in Barishal
6,000 farmers close crab farms in Bagerhat
Three killed in road mishaps in three districts
Schoolgirl gang-raped in Dinajpur
Idol makers passing busy time ahead of Saraswati Puja


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft