Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit poor people

Blankets and winter clothes have been distributed among cold-hit destitute people in three districts- Rajshahi, Thakurgaon and Bagerhat, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Blankets were distributed among over 300 cold-hit poor people in the city on Wednesday.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit Awami League (AL) organised the distributed programme in Baganpara area under Ward No. 2 in the city in the afternoon.

Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed the blankets among the cold-hit destitute people as chief guest.

Joint General Secretary of Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit AL Ahsanul Haque Pintu was present as special guest while Ward No. 2 Unit AL President Md Selim Raza presided over the programme.

THAKURGAON: Winter clothes were distributed among over 100 cold-hit destitute families in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Bangladesh Army Member Khazir Uddin alias Hasan distributed the warm clothes on Balubari KG School Field.

BAGERHAT: Blankets were distributed among 900 cold-hit poor people of nine wards in Mongla Municipality of the district on Monday.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukdar Abdul Khaleque handed over the blankets among the destitute people on the Awamil League Mongla Upazila Unit office premises.

Upazila Chairman Abu Taher Hawlader and Municipal Mayor Sheikh A Rahman, among others, were present during the distribution.





