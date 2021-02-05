Owners of acquired lands get compensation in Feni

FENI, Feb 4: A sum of Tk 8.77 crore compensations has been given to the owners of lands acquired by the government for various projects in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) M Wahiduzzaman distributed cheques for the amount to 22 land owners at a programme in his office on Thursday.

Additional DC (Revenue) Sujon Chowdhury, District Land Acquisition Officer Rubaiya Afroz, Nezarat Deputy Collector (NDC) Sajal Kumar Das, Executive Magistrate Rajat Biswas and former president of Feni Press Club Abu Taher Bhuiyan, among others, were present at that time.

The government has acquired land for various projects including Construction of Chittagong-Feni-Bakhrabad Gas Transmission Parallel Pipeline Project.







