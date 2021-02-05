Woman jailed in rape case in Barishal

BARISHAL, Feb 4: A court in the district on Monday convicted a woman and sentenced her to 14-year jail on charge of helping a man to rape a schoolgirl in 2013.

Barishal Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mr Abu Shamim Azad delivered the verdict.

The condemned convict is Maleka Begum, wife of Kamal Mirdha of Soth Kazir Char Village in Mehendiganj Upazila.

The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to serve one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, one Rafiqul Islam of the area abducted a schoolgirl with the help of Maleka Begum, and violated her on January 19 in 2013.

The victim's father lodged a case with Mehendiganj Police Station in this connection.

After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.

Following this, the tribunal judge handed down the verdict after examining six witnesses on Monday.





