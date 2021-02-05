6,000 farmers close crab farms in Bagerhat



Crabs. photo: observer

According to field sources, more than one lakh farmers, traders and others have also turned indebted. They are passing difficult time due to pressures from banks, lenders and NGOs.

In this situation, the Department of Fisheries (DoF) said, the government will provide assistance to 1,063 crab farmers.

Crab farmer Pinak Das of Bhaga Village in Rampal Upazila of Bagerhat District had four farms on 11 bighas.

"Losing a capital of Tk 8 lakh, I have turned destitute. My farm is closed now. But I cannot sleep because of bank and lender," he added.

One Dipankar Mazumdar has also fallen in a difficult condition after losing Tk 46 lakh. He has been indebted to lender. Crabs in his farm died because of ban on direct export.

He said, he was not getting survival profit from shrimp cultivation. Later, he shifted to crab in 2018 and started getting good profits.

In 2019, he raised few big crab farms. These were closed amid corona.

With the corona situation turning normal, he started crab farming again but with loan money.

"The price fell by half due to via-export of crabs to China. We cannot lift our production cost", he mentioned.

Dipankar and Pinak were echoed by others in Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat Sadar and in different upazilas.

Crab production has increased but prices have fallen drastically.

Farmers demanded re-start of crab export directly to China. They also asked for government patronisation and interest free loan to stand again.

A crab trader in Bagerhat Sadhan Kumar Saha said, exportable crabs are being sold normally in five grades. The grade-wise price of Tk 600 to 700 has declined per kg.

Now per kilogram of 200-gram female crab is selling at Tk 800 as against Tk 2,200 previously, per kg of 180-gram crab selling at Tk 600 as against Tk 1,000, 150-gram crab at Tk 400 as against Tk 800, and 100-gram crab is selling at Tk 300 as against Tk 600.

Selling in such rates, farmers cannot lift even their farming cost, and traders are also counting losses, he added.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Crab Supply Association Ajay Das said, more than two lakh people are engaged in crab farming and trading across the country. He added, most of the crabs being produced in Bagerhat would be exported to China. But due to corona, the crab export got suspended; farmers and traders suffered losses; and in Bagerhat, farmers incurred a loss of about Tk 100 crore; about 6,000 crab farms got closed.

These farmers will turn all lost if they cannot export crabs directly to China and get government incentives, he further said.

DoF officer in Bagerhat District Dr. Khaled Kanak said, crabs from Bagehat would be exported to China, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Korea, and 80 per cent would be exported to China.

But crab exporting to China got banned due to coronavirus epidemic in China, he mentioned.

So, he added, crab farmers and traders have fallen in problem; the government is also losing revenue.

"We are advising farmers to wait," he informed.

A process is underway for providing incentives to 1,063 farmers in Bagerhat, he added.

At present, crabs are not being exported to China directly but via Thailand, he mentioned; farmers are not getting usual prices of crabs for this.

According to DoF sources, officially there are 1,670 farmers and 1,859 farms in different upazilas of the district. But unofficially, there are over 8,000 crab farms in the district.

In 2019-2020, a total of 2,629 tonnes of crab were exported.







BAGERHAT, Feb 4: About 6,000 crab farmers in the district have closed their farms due to ban on direct export to China.According to field sources, more than one lakh farmers, traders and others have also turned indebted. They are passing difficult time due to pressures from banks, lenders and NGOs.In this situation, the Department of Fisheries (DoF) said, the government will provide assistance to 1,063 crab farmers.Crab farmer Pinak Das of Bhaga Village in Rampal Upazila of Bagerhat District had four farms on 11 bighas."Losing a capital of Tk 8 lakh, I have turned destitute. My farm is closed now. But I cannot sleep because of bank and lender," he added.One Dipankar Mazumdar has also fallen in a difficult condition after losing Tk 46 lakh. He has been indebted to lender. Crabs in his farm died because of ban on direct export.He said, he was not getting survival profit from shrimp cultivation. Later, he shifted to crab in 2018 and started getting good profits.In 2019, he raised few big crab farms. These were closed amid corona.With the corona situation turning normal, he started crab farming again but with loan money."The price fell by half due to via-export of crabs to China. We cannot lift our production cost", he mentioned.Dipankar and Pinak were echoed by others in Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat Sadar and in different upazilas.Crab production has increased but prices have fallen drastically.Farmers demanded re-start of crab export directly to China. They also asked for government patronisation and interest free loan to stand again.A crab trader in Bagerhat Sadhan Kumar Saha said, exportable crabs are being sold normally in five grades. The grade-wise price of Tk 600 to 700 has declined per kg.Now per kilogram of 200-gram female crab is selling at Tk 800 as against Tk 2,200 previously, per kg of 180-gram crab selling at Tk 600 as against Tk 1,000, 150-gram crab at Tk 400 as against Tk 800, and 100-gram crab is selling at Tk 300 as against Tk 600.Selling in such rates, farmers cannot lift even their farming cost, and traders are also counting losses, he added.General Secretary of Bangladesh Crab Supply Association Ajay Das said, more than two lakh people are engaged in crab farming and trading across the country. He added, most of the crabs being produced in Bagerhat would be exported to China. But due to corona, the crab export got suspended; farmers and traders suffered losses; and in Bagerhat, farmers incurred a loss of about Tk 100 crore; about 6,000 crab farms got closed.These farmers will turn all lost if they cannot export crabs directly to China and get government incentives, he further said.DoF officer in Bagerhat District Dr. Khaled Kanak said, crabs from Bagehat would be exported to China, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Korea, and 80 per cent would be exported to China.But crab exporting to China got banned due to coronavirus epidemic in China, he mentioned.So, he added, crab farmers and traders have fallen in problem; the government is also losing revenue."We are advising farmers to wait," he informed.A process is underway for providing incentives to 1,063 farmers in Bagerhat, he added.At present, crabs are not being exported to China directly but via Thailand, he mentioned; farmers are not getting usual prices of crabs for this.According to DoF sources, officially there are 1,670 farmers and 1,859 farms in different upazilas of the district. But unofficially, there are over 8,000 crab farms in the district.In 2019-2020, a total of 2,629 tonnes of crab were exported.