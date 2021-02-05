Video
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Sirajganj and Thakurgaon, on Wednesday.  
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A woman was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Ruma Akhter, 21, wife of Lal Mahmud of Kaijjar Dewanipar area in Fulbaria Upazila. She worked in Hamid Fashion in Etimkhana area under Habirbari Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a pickup van hit the woman in Seed Store Uttar Bazar area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the evening while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.
However, police seized the pickup van, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Bhoradoba Highway Police Camp In-Charge Taimur Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.  
SIRAJGANJ: A school boy was killed and another lost his leg as a bus rammed into a motorcycle in Sirajganj Municipality area on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Fihad, 16, son of Nikhil Sardar of Diar Dhangora Mohalla in the district town. He was a tenth grader at Sabuj Kanan School and College in Sadar Upazila.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Baha Uddin Faruki said a passenger-laden bus smashed the motorcycle carrying Fihad and one Hridoy, 20, from behind in Malshapara area, which left them critically injured.
Locals rushed them to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
Later, Fihad succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.
Hridoy is now undergoing treatment at the hospital as he lost his one leg.
Police are trying to detain the bus driver and his assistant, the OC added.
THAKURGAON: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Haripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Mukseda, 60, wife of Lokman Hossain, a resident of Nandagaon Village under Amgaon Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Mukseda fell from a passenger-laden bus as it braked hard to save a goat in Patandoba area at around 12:30pm, which left her seriously injured.
She was rushed to Haripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Haripur PS OC Aurwangazeb confirmed the incident.


