Pre-booking for vivo’s new smartphone open till Feb 9

The leading global smartphone brand vivo is going to introduce another brand-new smartphone Y51 in the country's market and accordingly users can pre-book the device till February 9 next.

For clear shots, 48MP Rear camera in an AI Triple camera set up supported by multiple shooting modes such as Super Wide-Angle Camera, Super Macro Camera and Super Night Camera is counting in this Y51 phone's one top features, says a press release.

And for the swift performance, vivo Y51 sports by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series and equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM for usage of multiple apps with ease.

vivo Y51 is powered by a massive battery of 5000mAh with 18W fast charge technology that recharges the smartphone up to 70% in just 64 minutes. With AI power saving technology, users can stream HD movie up to 17.9 hours and can play games up to 9.9 hours with a single charge. vivo Y51 also have 6.58-inch Halo FullView Display. The smartphone is priced at BDT 21,990/- in country's market.







