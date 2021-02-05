Halima Mobile telephone launched

Video
Home Business

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Halima Mobile, a subsidiary of Halima Group, has entered mobile telephone market with a grand opening ceremony held in Cumilla on Wednesday.
Lawmaker AQM Bahauddin Bahar, Member of Parliament for Comilla-6 (Sadar) constituency was present as the chief guest at the inaugural function chaired by Halima Group Chairman AbulKalam Hasan Tagar at Cumilla Station Club.
Among the special visitants there were Managing Director (Secretary) Hosne Ara Begum on behalf of the ICT Department Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Cumilla Deputy Commissioner AbulFazal Mir, Cumilla Superintendent of Police Faruk Ahmed and Cumilla Football Association President ArfanulHaqueRifat. Eminent personalities from different quarters of Cumilla were also present at the inaugural function.
Halima Mobile has launched two mobile phone models of contemporary technology T-1 and H-1 mobile phones, says a press release.
Both models have standby hours with powerful batteries and attractive design with multimedia support. There is also a Facebook browser, phone memory up to 32 GB, digital camera, USB mass storage, wireless FM / MP3 / MP4, quad torch and multi-language.
It is to be noted, Halima Group started its activities in 2010 and in 2021 there are presently 8 companies of this group. Among them are Halima Telecom, Halima Electronics, Halima Traders, Halima World, HTE, Nuclei Global, Tip Accessories and most recently Halima Mobile.
Back In 2010, AbulKalam Hasan Tagar, Chairman of Halima Group, started Halima Telecom in the name of his mother. He started the journey of the first mobile accessories industry in Bangladesh by importing goods from abroad with only three employees.
These institutions currently employ over a thousand people, most of whom are poorly educated women. From the very beginning, Halima Group has been playing a special role in women's empowerment.
Women who were once oppressed, abused and neglected in the society, these less educated women have become skilled workers today. This organization is playing an important role not only in economic expansion but also in the socio-economic progress of the country.
At the finale of the inaugural ceremony, a splendid cultural program and fireworks were organized. The music of the cultural program was performed by eminent entertainers from home and abroad.


