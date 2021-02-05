MTB appoints Aminul Haque as GCFO



Mohammad Aminul Haque

Mohammad Aminul Haque has recently been appointed as the Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB). Prior to joining MTB, he was the CFO of Trust Bank Limited. He also served as CFO of Southeast Bank Limited. Besides, he also served as audit in-charge of different MNCs like BAT, Chevron and BEOL, says a press release.He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB). He is also qualified as an Associate Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA) from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountant (CIMA), UK and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). Aminul is also a Guest Faculty of ICAB and a member of different committees of ICAB.Aminul completed his BBA and MBA in Accounting and Information Systems (AIS) from the University of Dhaka.