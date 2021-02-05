

One Bank Head of Retail Banking Md. Kamruzzaman and Impulse Hospital





One Bank Head of Retail Banking Md. Kamruzzaman and Impulse Hospital Managing Director Prof. Dr. Zaheer-Al-Amin flanked by their officials, exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this Agreement, One Bank Debit, Credit and Prepaid card holders with dependents will enjoy up to 25 per cent discount on all Pathological Investigation, 15 per cent discount on Radiology and Imaging Services and 10 per cent discount on bed charge round the year.