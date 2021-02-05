Video
Pak fiscal deficit widens to Rs1.13t in H1 FY21

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4: Amid a record Rs1.138 trillion fiscal deficit in first half of the current fiscal year, the government has called the inaugural meeting of the 10th National Finance Commission (NFC) on Feb 18 to review overall fiscal position of the centre and the provinces.
The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday said the fiscal deficit as  per centage of GDP stood at 2.5pc in first half (July-December) of 2020-21. The country witnessed 2.7pc of fiscal deficit during the same period in 2018-19 - the first year under the PTI government. However, in absolute numbers the deficit had amounted to Rs1.030tr.
In first half of 2019-20, the fiscal deficit had amounted to 2.3pc of GDP or Rs995bn.
The fiscal data released by the finance ministry put the total revenue in first half of FY21 at Rs3.35tr, or 7.4pc of GDP, while tax revenues came in at Rs2.455tr, or 5.4pc of GDP. Non-tax revenue on the other hand amounted to Rs895bn or 2pc of GDP. On the other hand, total expenditure in 6MFY21 amounted to Rs4.489tr, or 9.9pc of GDP. This included current expenditure of Rs4.029tr, or 8.8pc of GDP. Both current total expenditure and current expenditure were higher than last year even defence expenditure was lower than last year.    -Dawn


