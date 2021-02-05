Video
Women's participation in govt procurement underscored

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

Experts and think tanks have presented a newly developed methodology to create a gender-responsive roadmap for increasing the women's participation in government procurement in Bangladesh.
The newly developed methodology was presented by the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU), the Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD), and the International Trade Centre (ITC)'s SheTrades Initiative, at a virtual policy dialogue on "Gender-Responsive Public Procurement in Bangladesh: A New Methodology" held on Wednesday.
The dialogue was aimed at increasing the women's participation in government procurement, says a press release.
The dialogue took stock of the outcomes of previous dialogues and presented a newly developed methodology by ITC to create a gender-responsive roadmap for public procurement in Bangladesh.
Having welcomed the participants, Director (Joint Secretary) of CPTU Md. Aziz Taher Khan said that the presence of women tenderers in the meeting is a clear testimony in favor of developing a gender-responsive public procurement in Bangladesh.  
The Government has made the Public Procurement Act, a new set of Public Procurement Rules and Citizen Portal EGP System to improve performance of public procurement with more transparency and ensuring fair treatment to all.  
"We have seen that the presence of women in public procurement is not adequate, yet the discussion gives some indications about the way forwards for developing a gender-responsive public procurement in Bangladesh in coming days for enabling women-owned businesses (WOB) to access markets and working closely with both private and public sectors to develop tools and knowledge to prioritize gender equality in business opportunities," said the CPTU Director
Ferdaus Ara Begum, CEO, BUILD informed that governments spend USD 9 trillion on public procurement every year. This can account for approximately 10-15% of GDP in developed countries and up to 40% of GDP in developing countries. Women account for only 1% of public procurement opportunities worldwide.
Participation of women entrepreneurs in the public procurement system is very insignificant in Bangladesh because of the knowledge and skills gap.
To facilitate the Bangladeshi women entrepreneurs in the public procurement system in Bangladesh, she emphasized on the initiation of an effective Gender Responsive Public Procurement Road Map to accommodate the WEs in the existing system, she said.
BUILD Research Associate Belalur Rahman, ITC- She Trades Initiatives Associate Economic Affairs Officer Anahita Vasudevan, ITC Program Manager Officer Judith Fessehaie, WEND President Dr. Nadia Bite Amin, BRAC University Capacity Building for Center for Peace and Justice Manager Parveen S Huda, ITC SheTrades Country Coordinator Tanvir Ahmad and  Khadija Bilkis spoke among others.


