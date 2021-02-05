Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF warns of uneven Middle East, North Africa

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF

Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF

DUBAI, Feb 4: Economic recovery in the Middle East and North Africa is expected to accelerate this year following a double whammy shock, but growth will be uneven due to unbalanced access to the coronavirus vaccine, the IMF said.
The region -- which includes all Arab countries and Iran -- suffered one of its worst economic performances last year due to lower oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
But while the region's economy shrank by 3.8  per cent in 2020, the International Monetary Fund expects growth of 3.1  per cent this year and 4.2  per cent next year amid a rebound in oil prices and the roll out of vaccines.
"This year we expect a recovery after the year 2020 that was a year like no other where the region faced one of the most severe dual shocks," Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told AFP.
"Of course, we are in a period of high uncertainty and the race between the virus and the vaccine will define the recovery pace. And this recovery pace will vary between countries depending on access to the vaccine."
Many countries in the region haven't launched vaccination campaigns yet due to worldwide shortages, internal conflicts and weak finances. Wealthy Gulf states were among the first to start turbocharged programs.
The UAE and Bahrain have administered two of the fastest per capita deliveries in the world.
"Currently, we are seeing a great divergence between countries. Those who are among the front runners worldwide in terms of vaccination, like UAE and Bahrain, will have a faster recovery than those who are lagging," said Azour.
"Therefore it's a recovery that is uneven and uncertain."
After a 4.8  per cent contraction in 2020, oil-rich Gulf states are expected to grow by 2.5  per cent this year, according to the IMF.
Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil exporter and largest Arab economy, is tipped to expand by 2.6  per cent this year following negative growth of 3.9  per cent in 2020.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD advances 3 slots in Huawei's global connectivity index
Unprecedented 66pc drop in air passengers last year: IATA
India lines up deepwater port for rice as exports to surge
Global food inflation fears grow as index hits 6.5-year high
Pre-booking for vivo’s new smartphone open till Feb 9
Halima Mobile telephone launched
MTB appoints Aminul Haque as GCFO
One Bank Head of Retail Banking Md. Kamruzzaman and Impulse Hospital


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft