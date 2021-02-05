Video
Stocks edge up for 2nd running day on bargain hunting

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up for second consecutive day on Thursday as bargain hunters remained active picking up prospective shares.
DSEX, the prime index of DSE rose by 65 points to 5,647 points as compared to the previous day while DSE-30 edged up  37 points to 2,173 points and DSE Shariah index gained by 10 points to 1,261 points as compared to the previous day, a the close of the trading.
However the volume of the DSE transactions has decreased a bit. On the day the market turnover was Tk7.14 billion which was Tk7.95 billion on the previous day. As a result, the transaction has decreased by Tk810     million.
Beximco's shares were the most traded on the DSE in terms of money that traded shares worth Tk851.7. British American Tobacco, which is in the second place, had a turnover of Tk821 million and Roby was in third place with trading shares worth Tk590      million.
The top ten companies on the DSE are LankaBangla Finance, Beximco Pharma, Summit Power, Square Pharmaceuticals, Energy pack Power, Grameenphone and Lafarge Holsim.
On the other hand, the overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange, CASPI, has increased by 164 points. The market has witnessed a turnover of Tk351 million.
Of the 233 companies that took part in the transaction, prices advanced for 101 companies. On the other hand prices declined for 68 and remained unchanged for 64 companies.


