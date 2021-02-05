BSC to purchase six LNG tankers

Video
Friday, 5 February, 2021
Business

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

As demand for LNG is steadily growing putting pressure on the government to add more LNG tankers in the fleet, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is going to purchase six LNG tankers for transporting the liquefied natural gas from supply sources.
The LNG ship purchase proposal by BSC was formally revealed in the inter-ministerial meeting at the Shipping Ministry conference room held on Thursday, said a press release.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury chaired the meeting. The meeting sources said the estimated cost of the six tankers, with a variable capacity  has been fixed at Taka 10,602 crore.
Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury, BSC's Managing Director Commodore Suman Mahmud Sabbir, Joint Secretary of the Energy division Sheikh Akhter Hossen, Petrobangla Director Ali Mohammad Al Mamun and Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) Managing Director Jabed Chowdhury, among others, attended the meeting.


