BCIM meet underscore trade co-op among members

The Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar (BCIM) business council meeting held on Thursday focused on ways of cooperation in trade and logistics in the sub-regions amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

In the virtual meeting, participants reviewed and summarized key tasks of BCIM in 2020 and discussed promotion projects of the council in 2021.

BCIM Business Council Yunnan Office organized the meeting while China Chamber of International Commerce, The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Republic of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI) hosted the event.

In the meeting, FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim said RVCIs are for focused and targeted sectoral ecosystem of industries.

"We may strategize Regional Value Chain Initiative (RVCI), with raw materials, knowledge, expertise from BCIM member countries for respective domestic industry while maximizing production competitive edge of Bangladesh, export to BCIM market and beyond, maximizing our value chains with global implications based on shared resources and knowledge," Fahim said.

He said energy, multi-modal transportation, joint seed development, agri-mechanization, mechanization components, agro-food processing, MSMEs, startup ecosystem, Health Tech, Fin tech, Edu tech, construction, shipbuilding, high value textile, jute, durable consumer goods, service cooperation in logistics, light engineering, automobile and motorbike components, defense armament, software, hardware, cyber security equipments, hospitality etc. are some of the highly prospective areas for joint ventures.

China Chamber of International Commerce (CCIC), Consul General of Bangladesh in Kunming, Consul General of India in Guangzhou, Consul General of Myanmar in Kunming and. Liu Qilin, Secretary of the Party committee of CCPIT Yunnan Sub-Council spoke in the programme.

CCIC Department of Cooperation and Development Deputy Director-General Mr. Wu Meng chaired the event.

BCIM Business Council aims at establishing a consultation mechanism for the industrial and commercial circles in the region, giving play to the leading role of pragmatic cooperation, and promoting communication and cooperation among the four countries' Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Consulates general in Kunming and Guangzhou from Bangladesh, India and Myanmar.







