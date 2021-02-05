Video
Virus plunges world’s biggest shipbuilder into loss

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

SEOUL, Feb 4: The world's biggest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries slumped to a loss of more than $700 million last year, it reported Thursday, as demand for tankers plunged with the coronavirus epidemic hammering oil prices.
The South Korean group posted a net loss of 790 billion won ($705 million) for the full year, compared with a profit of more than 115 billion won in 2019.
Sales declined 29  per cent year-on-year, it said in a statement, blaming its "massive losses" on "a drop in oil prices and negative market conditions due to the coronavirus and currency rates".    -AFP


