Virus plunges world’s biggest shipbuilder into loss

SEOUL, Feb 4: The world's biggest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries slumped to a loss of more than $700 million last year, it reported Thursday, as demand for tankers plunged with the coronavirus epidemic hammering oil prices.

The South Korean group posted a net loss of 790 billion won ($705 million) for the full year, compared with a profit of more than 115 billion won in 2019.

Sales declined 29 per cent year-on-year, it said in a statement, blaming its "massive losses" on "a drop in oil prices and negative market conditions due to the coronavirus and currency rates". -AFP







