Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430      
Home Front Page

735 journalists die of Covid-19 with 133 more deaths in January

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign announced on Wednesday that 133 more journalists and media workers died of Covid-19 in 63 countries in January this year (2021).
With them, a total of 735 journalists and media workers had died of the viral disease in 63 countries in 11 months since March 2020.
The PEC in a statement said that an average of 66 journalists and media workers died of the disease a month during the period. A total of 44 journalists and media workers died of Covid -19 in Bangladesh, it said.
At the end of December, 2020, the PEC had counted 602 victims.
Latin America tops the list with 375 deaths following Asia with 148 deaths, Europe 137, North America 39 and Africa with 36 deaths.
It said that the largest increase in the numbers of victims during the month of January 2021 was recorded in Brazil and Mexico.
The PEC sends its condolences to the bereaved families and colleagues. The PEC supports initiatives taken in several countries to give media workers rapid access to immunization.
"Because of their profession, journalists who go into the      field are particularly exposed to the virus. Some of them, especially the freelancers, cameramen and photographers, cannot only work from home," said PEC Secretary-General Blaise Lempen.
He said that the actual number of victims is certainly higher, as the cause of death of journalists is sometimes not specified or their death not announced. In some countries, there is no reliable information.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
735 journalists die of Covid-19 with 133 more deaths in January
A layer of dust blankets a street at Kadamtali in Keraniganj
Journos are curious, will seek info: HC observes
Al Jazeera report part of conspiracy against BD, says Home Minister
No professors in seven public universities
Quader  castigates Al Jazeera report
Take action against those responsible for flawed project designs: PM
Suu Kyi sued


Latest News
PM asks agronomists for further research to expand market
US condemns reports of rape in China Uighur camps
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Man 'hacked dead by nephew' in Jashore
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Women among 3 held with Yaba in Rangamati
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Angelina Jolie is focussed on ‘healing her family’
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
Most Read News
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera: FM
Ex-BNP MP Salahuddin sent to jail in bus torching case
Bangladesh decides to bat after winning toss
Nursery business in the country has turned around
Rice market gets volatile in Ctg
Death toll hits 16 in Bogura liquor tragedy; 4 held
Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
Al Jazeera report a part of anti-state conspiracy: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft