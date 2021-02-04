735 journalists die of Covid-19 with 133 more deaths in January

Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign announced on Wednesday that 133 more journalists and media workers died of Covid-19 in 63 countries in January this year (2021).

With them, a total of 735 journalists and media workers had died of the viral disease in 63 countries in 11 months since March 2020.

The PEC in a statement said that an average of 66 journalists and media workers died of the disease a month during the period. A total of 44 journalists and media workers died of Covid -19 in Bangladesh, it said.

At the end of December, 2020, the PEC had counted 602 victims.

Latin America tops the list with 375 deaths following Asia with 148 deaths, Europe 137, North America 39 and Africa with 36 deaths.

It said that the largest increase in the numbers of victims during the month of January 2021 was recorded in Brazil and Mexico.

The PEC sends its condolences to the bereaved families and colleagues. The PEC supports initiatives taken in several countries to give media workers rapid access to immunization.

"Because of their profession, journalists who go into the field are particularly exposed to the virus. Some of them, especially the freelancers, cameramen and photographers, cannot only work from home," said PEC Secretary-General Blaise Lempen.

He said that the actual number of victims is certainly higher, as the cause of death of journalists is sometimes not specified or their death not announced. In some countries, there is no reliable information.