Thursday, 4 February, 2021
Suu Kyi sued

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

YANGON, Feb 3: Myanmar police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications
equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document.
The move followed a military coup on Monday and the detention of Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi and other civilian politicians. The takeover cut short Myanmar's long transition to democracy and drew condemnation from the United States and other Western countries.
A police request to a court detailing the accusations against Suu Kyi, 75, said six walkie-talkie radios had been found in a search of her home in the capital Naypyidaw. The radios were imported illegally and used without permission, it said.
The document reviewed on Wednesday requested Suu Kyi's detention "in order to question witnesses, request evidence and seek legal counsel after questioning the defendant". A separate document showed police filed charges against ousted President Win Myint for violating protocols to stop the spread of coronavirus during campaigning for an election last November.    -REUTERS


