China will continue to help repatriate Rohingyas, hopes FM

Bangladesh believes that China will continue to help repatriate the Rohingyas, although it (China) blocked the move of a Council statement to condemning the military coup in Myanmar at the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"We still have confidence in China. We maintain friendship with all. China and Japan have advanced with the issue. China's progress on repatriation talks, to some extent, is on the way to implementation," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters at his office on Wednesday when replying to a question of Chinese 'veto power' against the Council statement to condemning Myanmar issue in the UNSC meeting.

The comment comes a day after China blocked the UN Security Council statement condemning the military coup in Myanmar and warned that sanctions or international pressure following the coup would only make things worse.

This is not the first time, both China and Russia have repeatedly protected Myanmar against any criticism at the UN regarding military crackdown on the Rohingya population, although Myanmar faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

He also said Bangladesh has secured the Bangladesh-Myanmar border to make sure that any Rohingya influx does not happened, as there are fears from Western countries that there could be an influx due to the return of military regime in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, mentioning the Chinese role as a mediator, the Foreign Minister said China has always wanted a bilateral solution, according to their (China) initiative Bangladesh start the repatriation process and a tripartite meeting at DG level was scheduled, he said.

Foreign Minister Momen said Dhaka has not been able to establish contact with Myanmar authorities in Naypyidaw. Therefore, officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been trying to contact the Chinese and Myanmar ambassadors in Dhaka, but as of this afternoon it was not confirmed if a meeting was confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar military took control of the country, which gave rise to fears that the repatriation will be delayed.

"We want to continue the [repatriation] process. We had an agreement with the government, not any person in Myanmar. Earlier in the 1980s and 90s, we had repatriated Rohingyas when there was a military regime.

"Earlier in 2017 when Rohingyas were persecuted, our people welcomed them. Now our people don't want them. We have secured our border. Let others accept them if Rohingyas flee their country, but we don't want to accept them," he said.

Myanmar is our neighbour. We believe in democratic values. So, we also want the democratic values, peace and stability to prevail in Myanmar, Momen said.








