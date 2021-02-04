Video
Thursday, 4 February, 2021
UNSC fails to condemn Myanmar coup for China, Russia

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 3: China and Russia have blocked the UN from condemning the ongoing military coup in Myanmar.  The 15-member UN Security Council met on Tuesday to vote on a joint statement after Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing on Monday seized control of the country, detaining hundreds of lawmakers including President Win Myint and the de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi.
The coup followed the November 2020 election that the military claims was fraudulent, with the military imposing a year-long state of emergency. The Myanmar police, which operates under the military, charged Suu Kyi with breaching import laws and using illegal communication devices - walkie-talkies - on Wednesday. The police also charged Win Myint with violating COVID-19 rules.
Ahead of the talks, the UN's Special Envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner, strongly condemned the military takeover which came after the army refused to accept the outcome of general elections held in November. She said it was clear that "the recent outcome of the election was a landslide victory" for Suu Kyi's party.
In further criticism, the Group of Seven major economic powers said it was "deeply concerned" and called for the return of democracy.  "We call upon the military to immediately end the state of emergency, restore power to the democratically-elected government, to release all those unjustly detained and to respect human rights and the rule of law," the statement released in London said. The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the      UK and the US.
The military took power in the South East Asian nation on Monday after arresting political leader Aung San Suu Kyi and hundreds of other lawmakers.  The coup leaders have since formed a supreme council which will sit above the cabinet.
The UN statement sought to "condemn the military coup" and call on the military to "immediately release those unlawfully detained."  However, the council was unable to issue that statement as UN ambassadors from China and Russia said they would need the respective blessings of Beijing and Moscow before agreeing.
As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia are able to veto or delay the body's activities. China's foreign ministry on Wednesday rejected the suggestion that it supported or gave tacit consent to Monday's military coup in neighbouring Myanmar. "Relevant theories are not true. As Myanmar's friendly neighbouring country, we wish that all sides in Myanmar can appropriately resolve their differences, and uphold political and social stability," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing.
The Chinese government's top diplomat met last month during a scheduled visit to the Myanmar capital with officials including the country's military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who this week seized power in the coup.
The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Myanmar Tuesday but was unable to agree on a statement about the country's military coup, with diplomats saying negotiations will continue.
"China and Russia have asked for more time," one diplomat told AFP following the behind-closed-doors videoconference meeting in New York that lasted just over two hours. "A statement is still under discussion," confirmed another diplomat, also on condition of anonymity.
According to a draft of the text seen by AFP, the United Nations Security Council would call for a return to civilian power following Monday's bloodless coup in which democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top politicians were detained.
The text, drafted by Britain, would also call for Myanmar's military to "immediately release those unlawfully detained." It would also demand that the one-year state of emergency be repealed and "for all sides to adhere to democratic norms." The draft does not mention sanctions.
To be adopted, it requires the support of China, Myanmar's main supporter at the UN and a veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council. During the Rohingya crisis in 2017, China thwarted any initiative at the council to meet on Myanmar or issue joint statements.
Beijing insisted the brutal military crackdown of the Muslim minority was an internal issue. Swiss diplomat Christine Schraner Burgener, the United Nations' envoy to Myanmar, briefed the 15-member council on the latest developments at Tuesday's meeting. "She urged Council members to collectively send a clear signal in support of democracy in Myanmar," according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Britain, which holds the rotating council presidency for the month of February, had long planned to hold a meeting on Myanmar this week, but brought it forward given the circumstances. China had demanded the discussion to take place in private, diplomats told AFP. Its foreign ministry had on Monday called for all sides in Myanmar to "resolve differences."
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch released statements calling on the council to take a firm stand. "Had the Security Council acted decisively and strongly from day one, we might not be in a situation where the lives and liberty of people across Myanmar are now at even greater risk," said Amnesty's Sherine Tadros. She called on the council to impose "targeted financial sanctions" on Myanmar's military leaders and a "comprehensive global arms embargo" on the country.    -REUTERS


