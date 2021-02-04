

Modi likely to visit Tungipara on March 26

"It's his (Modi) desire to visit Tungipara. It's yet to be finalised," Foreign

Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are scheduled to have summit-level talks in Dhaka on March 27, taking forward the relations between the two countries keeping the celebratory year in focus.

"We are ready to welcome Prime Minister Modi on March 26 to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh's independence together. "The visit is confirmed. It's more or less all set. Many things will take place. We're progressing pretty smoothly," said the Foreign Minister.

Bangladesh and India will hold four secretary-level meetings before the summit meeting between the two prime ministers to give inputs for the March-27 talks.

As per schedule, the meeting between the water resources secretaries of the two countries will be held in New Delhi while commerce secretary-level, home secretary-level and shipping secretary-level talks will be held in Dhaka.

The two countries are currently working on four to five MoUs to be signed during the summit meeting and there is a possibility to increase the number of bilateral documents with inputs from four secretary-level meetings.

Indian Foreign Minister Dr Jaishankar is likely to visit Bangladesh before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the December 17 virtual meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked her Indian counterpart for accepting her invitation to visit Bangladesh in person in March 2021 to join the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.







