Sunamganj journalist assault: 1 more held
Sunamganj, Feb 3: Police on Wednesday arrested a man over his assault of a journalist who was covering a report on sand and stone lifted illegally from the River Jadukata.
The journalist was beaten up after being tied to a tree in Sunamganj's Tahirpur for taking photos of illegal sand and stone lifting.
The accused Rois Uddin, 40, was arrested on Wednesday, Tahirpur Police Station Sub-Inspector Dipankar Bishwash said.
On Monday, four other accused were arrested over the incident based on the CCTV footage, Dipankar said.
Kamal Hossain, the injured journalist, filed a case against five people on Tuesday. He is the upazila correspondent of Dainik Shangbad and Dainik Shubho Pratidin. UNB