Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:45 PM
Govt mulling legal action against Al Jazeera, says: Momen

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government is considering taking legal action against Qatar-based television channel Al Jazeera for spreading misinformation regarding Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday.
"We'll try to take legal steps. We'll look into it. We can take legal action where misinformation is provided. Let's see," he told journalists  at his office on Wednesday.
Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had never appointed anybody as her bodyguard when she was the opposition leader but now there is a Special Security Force (SSF).  
He said showing photos of two individuals the Al Jazeera report claimed them to be bodyguards of Sheikh Hasina. "This is not true. It's a complete lie. She never employed bodyguards.
 Dr Momen said if someone is seen behind Sheikh Hasina nobody can say he is her bodyguard. "Even during the August grenade attacks on her, leaders and party men protected her, not any bodyguard."
  "It has lost its credibility for airing false news. It's very sad indeed," Dr Momen said adding that they heard that Al Jazeera does it by taking money.
He said it is very regrettable that Al Jazeera did such a report and they should apologise for this.
The Foreign Minister said many cannot accept the rapid development of Bangladesh, even during Covid-19, Bangladesh performed very well in the field of economy.
"They don't like Bangladesh's achievements. This is jealousy," he said there are examples that this channel aired motivated news targeting Muslim countries.  
Asked whether Bangladesh will shut down the channel for Bangladeshi viewers, Dr Momen said they have no such plan as the world is open. "We hope Al Jazeera would be more responsible."
 Earlier, the government of Bangladesh rejected the desperate 'smear campaign' instigated by extremists and their allies, working from London and elsewhere through Al Jazeera report.


