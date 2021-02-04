Dropped leaders accuse  BCL Prez, GS of gross violation of rules

After relieving many leaders from the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) it filled 68 vacancies on January 31 this year. However, the dropped leaders of BCL on Wednesday also brought several allegations including extortion, drug addiction, breaking the marriage clause and age bar against the newcomers in the central body.

The former central leaders of BCL, the student front of the ruling Awami League (AL), arranged a press conference at the Dhaka University Journalist Association and demanded to make the organization free of controversy. They also demanded a stop to mal politics in the name of cleansing operation.

Mahmud Abdullah Bin Munshi, former deputy office secretary of BCL, read out a written statement at the press conference. Former office secretary Md Ahsan Habib and others were present.

In the statement Munshi said, "A specific procedure has to be followed in order to remove someone from the committee including issuing show cause notice and the decisions must be taken at the executive committee forum."

"However, we were not informed of the exact reason for which we were removed. This goes totally against the organization's constitution," he added.

He also said, "68 vacancies were filled on January 31, although there were a total of 32 vacancies in the 2019 vacancy list. They (running president and general secretary of BCL) did not give any specific explanations as to how 36 new vacancies were created."

"Out of these 68 newcomers, the controversial leaders have been drafted again. Among them there are drug addicts, age barred, convicted of extortion, expelled, married, holding employments and accused in cases. This is obviously a farce," he added.

The former leaders of the BCL brought the allegations of arbitrariness against the current president Al-Nahean Khan Joy and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee from the press conference. The allegations are devaluation and underestimation of the senior leaders of the existing committee, not being able to hold conferences in different units including at the roots level and Dhaka University for a long time, not giving time to leaders and activists and implementing their own agendas.

