Ten remanded in fraud case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed ten fraudsters on two day remand in a case of forgery by taking Taka 1.5 crore from some jobless youths in the name providing jobs.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas passed the order as the Badda police produced the 10 fraudsters before the court with a seven days' remand plea for each for questioning.

The remanded persons are Babul Akhter, 35, Ahamed Ali, 50, Mehedi Hasan, 50, Mijanur Rahman, 54, Abdullah Al Mamun, 32, Md Mehedi, 26, Golam Raihan, 26, Monir Uddin Khaled, 44, Md Hasan, 31 and Nigar Umme Salmam, 42.

According to the a victim, A H M Shaokat Reza, the accused in collusion with others published a lucrative advertisement in the social media and offered a good job in Mahiya Foundation

Later took they took Taka 65 thousands per head from 100 jobless educated youths who deposited the money at their Dhaka office at Badda.

