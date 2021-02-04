Video
DSCC gets down to work since taking charge of canals, culverts

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Dhaka South City Corporation has shifted 57,000 tonnes of waste and soil from three canals and two box culverts in the last one month since taking charge of Dhaka canals, drainage from WASA, according to DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.
The DSCC Mayor said this while exchanging words with journalists in Baraitala area of Shampur after inspecting the ongoing waste removal activities at Shampur Canal this morning (Wednesday) as part of regular weekly inspection.
"It's been only a month after I took charge to manage the capital city's canals and drainage system. In the period in-between we have removed 57,000 tonnes of garbage and soil. If we can carry on our drive in this rate, I am hopeful that in the next two months, it will exceed two lakh metric tons," Taposh said.
"We are organizing our activities with our own funds and planning to continue further," he added.
Even though completing the task seems to be 'very difficult', Taposh said they are optimistic of bringing back an exalting environment in the city.
Sheikh Taposh further said, "A massive campaign is ongoing from January 2. Now I prioritized cleaning all the canals before the next monsoon season. Also, I want to clean our drainage system and clear the stream of water in the city."
DSCC has also have drawn up a long-term plan to let off the illegally occupied lands to make way for communication, transportation, and cycling so that it becomes easy for people to move comfortably.
Among others, Dhaka-4 MP Syed Abu Hossain Babla, former MP Sanjida Khanam, Dhaka South City Corporation CEO ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Chief Waste Management Officer Air Commodore Md Badrul Amin, Chief Engineer Rezaur Rahman, Secretary Akramuzzaman, Chief Property Officer Russell Sabrin, Chief Revenue Officer Ariful Haque, Supervising Engineer Khairul Baker, Munshi. Abul Hashem, Kazi Md. Borhan Uddin and Chief Urban Planner Md. Sirajul Islam were present with the Mayor.    -UNB


