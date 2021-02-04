

Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues



However, because of the devastating impact of Corona, improving trade relation between the two countries was almost impossible in last year. Hence, Bangladesh and India have huge synergy on agriculture and IT that can be leveraged in the post-pandemic phase. Since agriculture is a vital sector to the economy of both countries, they can explore opportunities to cooperate in the food processing sector. IT is another potential sector where they also can cooperate.



Undoubtedly, connectivity is a major issue to establish a vibrant trade relation. Establishing more connectivity routes involving railway, air, cargo, inland water and coastal shipping can also give a boost to the existing trade ties.



Rather optimistically, a number of connectivity projects have been finalised, and both countries are waiting for them to turn operational. Indian technicians and experts can contribute in technically strengthen our motor industry. Simultaneously, both countries can cooperate in energy security.



Bangladesh enjoys special advantage because of its unique geographical location. The country is the gateway between south Asia and south East Asia.



Due to this advantage, Bangladesh's connectivity with Bhutan and Nepal via the overland route is entirely dependent on India. Under these circumstances, India should extend hands of cooperation so that Bangladeshi goods can reach to Bhutan and Nepal without uncalled for trade barriers from Indian side.



However, despite numerous fields of common interests, there are some unsettled issues for Bangladesh in our bilateral ties. Even though Bangladesh has exceeded $1-billion mark in annual exports to India, till now, India enjoys extraordinary advantage in export surplus--more than 8 billion dollar annually.



The non-tariff barriers and anti-dumping duty on different products has become a headache for Bangladeshi exporters. Moreover, there are some complexities on trade, including reducing systemic restrictions on the movement of goods.



In order to resolve these issues, mutual understanding is a must. Positively enough, none of the issues in our bilateral relations have serious problems except the water sharing issue. That said - India repeatedly failed in fulfilling its promises made in the past.



Bangladesh, an important neighbour of India has repeatedly ensured to march forward based on mutual interests. Unfortunately, in some cases India could not response according to our expectations.



