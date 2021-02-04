Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 February, 2021, 2:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430      
Home Editorial

Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues

Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues

According to a recent news report, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh has recently expressed his view on how the two countries could boost trade, connectivity and remove trade barriers. The Indian envoy talked on various issues where the two neighbouring countries can cooperate and utilise opportunities available to promote mutual interests.

However, because of the devastating impact of Corona, improving trade relation between the two countries was almost impossible in last year. Hence, Bangladesh and India have huge synergy on agriculture and IT that can be leveraged in the post-pandemic phase. Since agriculture is a vital sector to the economy of both countries, they can explore opportunities to cooperate in the food processing sector. IT is another potential sector where they also can cooperate.

Undoubtedly, connectivity is a major issue to establish a vibrant trade relation. Establishing more connectivity routes involving railway, air, cargo, inland water and coastal shipping can also give a boost to the existing trade ties.

Rather optimistically, a number of connectivity projects have been finalised, and both countries are waiting for them to turn operational. Indian technicians and experts can contribute in technically strengthen our motor industry. Simultaneously, both countries can cooperate in energy security.

Bangladesh enjoys special advantage because of its unique geographical location. The country is the gateway between south Asia and south East Asia.

Due to this advantage, Bangladesh's connectivity with Bhutan and Nepal via the overland route is entirely dependent on India. Under these circumstances, India should extend hands of cooperation so that Bangladeshi goods can reach to Bhutan and Nepal without uncalled for trade barriers from Indian side.

However, despite numerous fields of common interests, there are some unsettled issues for Bangladesh in our bilateral ties. Even though Bangladesh has exceeded $1-billion mark in annual exports to India, till now, India enjoys extraordinary advantage in export surplus--more than 8 billion dollar annually.

The non-tariff barriers and anti-dumping duty on different products has become a headache for Bangladeshi exporters. Moreover, there are some complexities on trade, including reducing systemic restrictions on the movement of goods.

In order to resolve these issues, mutual understanding is a must. Positively enough, none of the issues in our bilateral relations have serious problems except the water sharing issue. That said - India repeatedly failed in fulfilling its promises made in the past.

Bangladesh, an important neighbour of India has repeatedly ensured to march forward based on mutual interests. Unfortunately, in some cases India could not response according to our expectations.

With the first month gone of the New Year, we hope our bilateral ties would strengthen further by addressing the unresolved issues the quickest.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Myanmar back to the rule of gun
Think twice before dismantling iconic Kamalapur Station
Initiatives to boost ICT exports
Attract expats, foreigners to boost capital market
Country two notches down in corruption perception list
Corona vaccination programme kicks off
Pandemic made poor doubled, extreme poor trebled


Latest News
PM asks agronomists for further research to expand market
US condemns reports of rape in China Uighur camps
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Man 'hacked dead by nephew' in Jashore
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Women among 3 held with Yaba in Rangamati
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Angelina Jolie is focussed on ‘healing her family’
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
Most Read News
Coup in Myanmar: Implications for Rohingya repatriation
Bangladesh looking into legal action against Al Jazeera: FM
Ex-BNP MP Salahuddin sent to jail in bus torching case
Bangladesh decides to bat after winning toss
Nursery business in the country has turned around
Rice market gets volatile in Ctg
Death toll hits 16 in Bogura liquor tragedy; 4 held
Ex-lawmaker among 50 jailed in PM Hasina’s convoy attack case
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
Al Jazeera report a part of anti-state conspiracy: Home Minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft