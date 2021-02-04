Job application fee should be reduced

Dear Sir

We are quite familiar with the term unemployment. An unemployed person only knows how difficult the struggle is! Unemployment teaches how easy and difficult it is to make a living. Proverbs says that' Life is not a bed of roses' & this sentence is easily understood by an unemployed person because of his life experience.



Genuinely an unemployed person becomes very helpless when he goes to look for a job. On the one hand the helplessness of the financial situation and on the other hand the job test application fee which makes it difficult for an unemployed person.



Also, if someone has to travel beyond the district town or divisional city to take a job test, it can cause financial, social & mental crisis. Many meritorious people will get relief if the fee for job application is reduced. The 43rd BCS, NSI (AD), NSI Field Officer, Chemical Industry Admin officer etc. all these job applications really shock an unemployed person.



Thus, our expectation is that the application fee for the job test should be reduced considering the financial situation of thousands of unemployed people.



Zely khatun

Kurigram Government College