

Reasons and preventive measures to road accident

From different surveys and news reports we have learned that the casualties usually happen mostly in highways where some speedy vehicles rule the streets. Some vehicles do not follow any traffic rules and get involve in madly races. The reasons for rampant road accident in massive scales are as follows.



1. A high growth in urbanization and motorization can be identified as one of the factors leading to the higher number of road accidents. Unregulated movement of non-motorized vehicles along with motorized vehicles on the same route is also one of the major causes for road accidents.



2. The rapid economic growth, increasing disposable income and urbanization are raising the demands for transportation rapidly in developing countries. As a result, the numbers of vehicles on roads of developing countries are also increasing rapidly.



3. The heterogeneity of traffic exceeding the capacity, plying of modes with varying speed and manipulation time make the road links as well as intersections even more complicated.



4. Irresponsible driving, risky overtaking, fault in road design, unfit vehicles, unskilled drivers, continuously longer driving hours than their stipulated schedules, use of drug and alcohol, passengers and pedestrians' unawareness, use of mobile phones or headphone while driving vehicles, occupied footpath and poor enforcement of law for the road crashes are also the major causes for road accidents.



5. Sometimes massive movement of the teenage or unconscious students across the country, results the death of the students hit by the speedy bus. Therefore, road accident steals many lives of innocent children, men, and women while injuring countless others.



6. Faulty road constructions, lack of political will, lack of proper implementation of traffic rules and lack of proper coordination between structural development authorities are also the dominant causes behind the road accidents.



7. Narrow road structures cause vehicles to slip. There are potholes and cracks on the roads, uneven speed breakers (some without the paint marking them) and unhealthy competition between buses can cause vehicles to lose control and crash or hit other vehicles and people.



8. Geometric defects like substandard design road pattern, lack of soiling, muddy roads, exceeding damage in rainy season, lack of proper management in road network etc are the notable responsible issues causing road accidents.



The traffic police department has a crucial role to play in identifying and holding accountable inattentive driving, speeding and unstable or overloaded vehicles. The following could also be executed:



1. An important factor in road safety management is the collection and use of accurate and comprehensive data related to road accidents. The interpretation of those data is a pre- requisite for an accurate diagnosis of accident problems and taking curative measures.



2. The prevalence of underreporting is a common problem. Therefore incorporating modern technologies like using GIS techniques in collection and recording of data is necessary.



3. The main areas that need to be worked on thoroughly by the government are maintenance, repair and expansion of roads united with setting up dividers on national highways, cautioning signals for unsafe locations, disseminating information on driving and road safety to more than enough through media. Parts of highway from illegal occupants should also have to be released.



5. As an owner of motor vehicles we should have to ensure genuine licenses of employed drivers along with proper training and responsibly. Road safety education especially for the children is also a good way to promote road safety.



6. Transport companies must take care of their drivers by providing accommodation in a healthy environment and should also appoint two drivers for the long routes.



7. There are thousands of unregistered vehicles in Bangladesh which are frequently involved in accidents. There need to be routine checks of the vehicles before setting out for the road and the substandard vehicles should be banned.



8. It is necessary to build an individualized preventive approach in each location like level crossings, overpasses, and underpasses that is prone to causing road traffic accidents.



9. For a long-term solution, increasing public awareness through evidence-informed strategies, increasing the level of traffic sagacity detailed enforcement of road traffic legislation and stricter punishments can improve road safety. Again, a nation-wide awareness campaign could be organized and implemented by the government in collaboration with development organizations. The campaign should be delivered to the public through print, television, radio, and online media so that a substantial portion of the population can be reached.



Finally the government should monitor vehicles on roads and highways more strictly, take steps to rid or minimize corruption in the process of issuing drivers' licenses and for ensuring government cooperation, a separate unit should have to be formed under the Communication Ministry to assess the causes of road accidents and find solutions.

Dr ATM Rezaul Hoque is a Professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University







