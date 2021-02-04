

Is the coup making a martyr of Suu Kyi?



As Aung San Suu Kyi, the head of the civilian administration, is detained there seems to be a clamour all around to defend her. How fast we forget that just a year ago she was defending the army and its savage treatment of the Rohingyas.



In fact on several interviews, Suu Kyi rejected that there was ethnic cleansing of the Rohingyas. Suddenly, her position has become that of the victim though the fact remains that she never used the word Rohingya or acknowledged that the minority community had been oppressed for decades.



Did Myanmar ever have democracy?



As the military takes over control, locks up civilian leaders developed nations are expressing alarm demanding the restoration of democracy. But the question remains: did Myanmar ever have democracy? Yes, there was a civilian fa�ade and the world was made to think that the affairs were being run by an elected government but the pretence was obvious.



The charade could not even fool a teenager. It was a civilian government with the army controlling every move from behind the curtains. The show went on with the constant applause of other nations which tried to assert that this is the start of a democracy and soon, more power would be held by the civilian administration.



To give credence to the entire act, several Western leaders were seen shower praise on Suu Kyi. This vociferous drive to establish that Burma was moving towards democracy continued despite Suu Kyi's abominable silence over the mistreatment of the Rohingyas. Only when Suu Kyi ignored irrefutable proof of genocide did the rhetoric change.



The point is desperate effort to portray Myanmar as a democracy was needed to legitimize trade with Burma. Naturally, any commerce with a military dictatorship would have triggered outcry in developed societies. Once the stage was set for the democracy drama, international companies could be invited to open business or seek out new markets. A win all situation with the travesty on full display.



Suu Kyi also played her role to the letter, never undermining the military and steadfastly refusing to accept that widespread atrocities were committed against the Rohingyas. She did not even make any move to take back any Rohingyas, failed to open up Rakhine for close inspection on matters of social security.



In addition, Suu Kyi rarely engaged with Bangladesh, the country housing the Rohingyas, as to how this imbroglio can be settled amicably and without rancour. Whatever was going on in Burma, it was certainly not democracy.



The Rohingya issue becomes deadlocked:



This means, the Rohingyas are in Bangladesh for good. Top developed nations used firm rhetoric against Myanmar on the Rohingya complexity though never imposed sanctions that would create discomfort. There were some frivolous embargoes on travel plus the withdrawal of awards which hardly caused any disquiet in Burma.



Suu Kyi was censured a year back but now that she is detained, suddenly the halo on her head is back, there is denunciation of her detention while the Rohingya repression is completely out of the picture. Or maybe, the coup is part of a meticulously planned move to sideline the human rights issue of an ethnic minority and help Suu Kyi get her credibility back.



The process to salvage Suu Kyi from the cesspit is on! Reportedly, the current emergency period will last for a year. Sounds like a small period though much can change in that time. To divert our attention to trade, developed nations which were eager to open markets for their products will now have to deal directly with the army, something which had always been rejected.



But then, we are now living in a world of Corona virus inflicted economic morass. Trade is needed more than before since economies are sluggish with high unemployment. In such a state, who someone does business with may become peripheral. Get that business first, whether it's the army or a flimsy civilian government is of no consequence. To get the trade juggernaut rolling, several nations may decide to keep silent on the military takeover to concentrate on negotiating with the Burmese army for commercial concessions.



Justifying such agreements won't be tough since in a new normal, survival takes precedence over human rights, democracy plus the plight of the Rohingyas. Would I be wrong to say that the coup in Myanmar is just a fall out of the pandemic?



As for Suu Kyi, well, with so many global leaders expressing support for her, she may be able to get her reputation back. Respected, reviled and then the resurgence. Quite a story! Amidst all the drama, the Rohingyas will slowly learn to live in another country with 'repatriation' turning into a farce.

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka







