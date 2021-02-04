Schoolgirl gang-raped in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Feb 3: A schoolgirl has reportedly been gang raped in Ghorahat Upazila of the district.

Police have arrested three accused following filing of a case filed by the victim's mother.

The arrested persons are Labu Mia, 28, Ashraful Islam, 35, and Omar Faruk, 21.

According to the case statement, the victim and one Raju of Baupukur Village in the upazila had an affair.

Labu Mia tactfully collected the victim's phone number and continued talking to her in guise of her boyfriend.

At one point, Labu asked her to come to a litchi garden at around 3am on January 30.

As the victim went there to meet his boyfriend and found Labu, she tried to flee the scene; but Labu and two other accused caught her and raped her in turn.

The victim's mother found her blood-stained in the garden the following day.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat Police Station Azim Uddin said the victim's mother filed the case against three persons on January 31.

Following this, police arrested the three people on Monday.

However, the victim was sent to Dianjpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for medical test, the OC added.











