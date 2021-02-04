Video
Countryside

Three to die, two jailed in two districts

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Three men were sentenced to death and two others to seven-year  jail in separate murder cases in two districts- Shariatpur and Kurigram.   in two days
SHARIATPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced two people to death over murder of a teenage girl after rape in 2017.
Two others were also sentenced to seven years in rigorous imprisonment and fined Tk 20,000.
Shariatpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abdus Salam pronounced the verdict.
The condemned convicts are victim Liza Akhter's Uncle Farid Sheih, 34, and Cousin Jakir Sheikh, 28.
According to the case statement Liza went out of the house with her bicycle in the afternoon of July 15, 2017.
Her family members filed a general diary as she had not returned home since then.
Later, the victim's floating body was found at a water body one week after her missing. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
While the body was sent to the hospital for an autopsy, the physicians did not found some important parts of the body including uterus, liver, kidney and heart.
Later, Liza's father lodged a case with respective police station in this connection.
After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.
Following this, the tribunal judge handed down the verdict.
KURIGRAM: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death on charge of killing his pregnant wife in 2011.
District and Sessions Judge Abdul Mannan pronounced the verdict at noon.
The condemned convict is Russel Babu, a resident of Nakharganj area in Bhurungamari Upazila.
According to the prosecution, Russel strangulated his wife Pinki Khatun to death following an altercation over family issues on May 27, 2011. Russel went into hiding after the incident.
After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.
Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Tuesday noon in absence of the convict.
Public Prosecutor Abraham Lincoln confirmed the matter.


