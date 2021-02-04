Video
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Thursday, 4 February, 2021
Our Correspondents

Abdul Malek Shahidullah
MYMENSINGH: Khandakar Abdul Malek Shahidullah, a Language Movement veteran, died at his residence in Nandibari area of Muktagacha Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon. He was 85.
He had been suffering from different old age complications including respiratory problem.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Nandibari area at around 11am on Wednesday.
Later, he was buried with state honour at Muktagacha Municipality Graveyard.
He left wife, two sons, a host of relatives and many admirers behind to mourn his death.
Dr Mohammad Farouk
MYMENSINGH: Professor Dr Shah Mohammad Farouk, former vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) dies of old age complications at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University on Tuesday. He was 80.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Gulkibari area after Johar prayer on Wednesday.
Later, he was buried at a graveyard in the city.
He left wife, two sons, a host of relatives and many admirers behind to mourn his death.  
Dr Abid Hasan Sheikh
GOPALGANJ: Dr Abid Hasan Sheikh, former president of Bangladesh Medical Association District Unit, died of brain stroke at around 11am on Tuesday.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on the Court Mosque premises in the town after Johar prayer on Wednesday.  
Later, he was buried at Gatepara Municipal Graveyard.
He left wife, one son, two daughters, a host of relatives, colleagues and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.  
Tariqul Islam Noya
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Tariqul Islam Noya, general secretary of Mirzapur Upazila Unit BNP and Gorai Union Parishad chairman, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday dawn. He was 65.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Gorai Jamidar Bari Field in the upazila after Asr prayer.  
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard.
Sabdul Islam Shishir
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Sabdul Islam Shishir, brother of Md Sher Ali Sabuj, Daulatpur Upazila Unit BNP Office Secretary,  died of heart failure at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital early Sunday.  He was 45.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Swarupkathi Eidgah Field in the upazila after Asr prayer.
Later, he was buried at Swarupkathi Graveyard.
He left wife, two sons and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.


